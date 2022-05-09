From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A female presidential aspirant on the platform of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), Prof Benedicta Egbo, declared on Monday that Nigeria was ready for a female president.

Egbo said she is contesting for president because of her conviction that Nigeria could reclaim her future and become the giant of Africa again with her at the helm of affairs.

She spoke in Asaba, Delta State, while officially declaring her intention to run for the exalted office.

Taking a swipe at politicians in the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the main opposition, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Egbo blamed them for plunging Nigeria into misery and poverty.

She urged the electorate to avoid recycling the same old hands in next year’s election, insisting that they have collectively failed the country.

Egbo specifically stated that corruption increased significantly under the present administration, noting that the malaise has degenerated to be the point of being called a national disease.

According to her, said the frequent cross-carpeting of politicians from APC to PDP and vice versa indicated the unprincipled nature of the leaders who cared about their personal interests.

“Governance is more than waving umbrellas and brooms, governance should involve good and principled leadership that is grounded in competence, patriotism and vision for the common good. Instead, what we operate is a government of a few, for a few by a few,” she said.

If elected, she promised the nation’s institutions to achieve meaningful development, even as she promised to revitalize the economy of the country through poverty reduction and revamping the labour sector alongside a robust welfare programme.

Chairman of NRM in the state Mr America said the current leadership of Nigeria has betrayed the trust of the people.

He maintained that both PDP and APC can no longer be trusted having failed to deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians over the years.

“We should queue behind a good candidate in Prof. Benedicta Egbo and the two failed parties would die naturally.

“When they give you money, collect it from them and vote your conscience. That money is what they ought to use to better your lots,” he asserted.