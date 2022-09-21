From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The President of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Worldwide, Pastor Samuel Oladele, has declared that the country is too advanced to have a president and vice president that will be of the same religion, stressing that the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election was unfair and uncivilized.

The CAC president, who spoke at the 2022 pastors conference of the church, held at Babalola memorial prayer camp, Ikeji-Arakeji, noted that Nigeria has gone beyond same faith presidency.

“Nigeria has advanced beyond the era of 1993. We cannot repeat what we did in 1993. The country has gone beyond that. We are a civilized nation with multiple ethnic groups and religions and everyone’s religion should be respected by the political class,” he said.

“No political party should take us back to 1993. The country has gone beyond that era. It is unexpected of any political party to present Muslims as both the presidential and Vice presidential candidates. This is wrong and we will continue to tell the church to do what is right and just.”

He advised christians to vote for any candidate that will change the scope of governance in the country, saying that the country needs positive change in all areas.

Oladele who bemoaned the security situation of the country, urged Nigerians to protect themselves as the government has failed to guarantee the security of lives of the citizens.

He said the church will continue to pray for the security of the country but the citizens should no longer rely on government for their security as events of the recent times had shown that the government cannot guarantee Nigerians security.

He called on the pastors of the church and christians at large to live up to expectation in their day to day activities.