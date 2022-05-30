From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Ahead of the presidential primaries of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nigerians in the Diaspora have thrown their weight behind Prof Kingsley Moghalu.

Moghalu who is a frontline aspirant is expected to clinch the ADC presidential ticket at the presidential primaries slated for June 1.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Nigerians in the Diaspora under the aegis of Friends of Moghalu in a letter of endorsement and support for Moghalu sent via e-mail lamented that Nigeria as a nation blessed with human capital and natural resources is being left to languish in the face of poor leadership.

The letter was signed by Prof Adenike Grange, Dr Julius Kpaduwa, Dr Ope Banwo and Dame Lami Dongoyaro. Other signatories are Priscilla Joe Madu, Dr Chichi Menakaya, Charles Orbih and Dr Olawale Salami.

The letter described Prof Moghalu as selfless and a leader that understands Nigeria enough to address the varying challenges in the country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

According to them, Moghalu believes what is required in Nigeria is “that we bury the winner-take-all mentality driven by ethnic and religious irredentism and design a structure that works for us all.”

The letter read in part: “Moghalu understands Nigeria and knows what will be required to address the complex challenges of the 21st century including those facing Nigerians in the Diaspora. Moghalu demonstrates an understanding for the issues across all the six geo-political zones of the country that include the North, South, East, and West.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“In Moghalu’s view, the Nigerian state must engage the political agitations and address or redress the root causes that lie in decades of self-evident marginalization that several groups have experienced in post-civil war Nigeria.

“Though born an Igbo man, he’s a detribalized Nigerian and a global citizen that will bring progress, businesses, and restore dignity and respect to Nigeria.

“We the people of Nigerian descent in Diaspora under the name of “FRIENDS OF MOGHALU” have identified Professor Kingsley Moghalu as the type of leader that will make Nigeria and Nigerians proud of their country of origin. Therefore, we fully endorse and support Professor Kingsley Moghalu (PKM) as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the 2023 general election and urge the ADC party and delegate to do the same. If anything, the recently concluded ADC Presidential Pitches was proof positive that Kingsley Moghalu is most prepared to lead the charge.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .