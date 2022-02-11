From Noah Ebije Kaduna

A political support group under the umbrella of The Diaspora Support (TDS) have directed Nigerians at home to beam their political searchlight in North, Southwest and South-south for the 2023 presidential materials.

The group said it decided to put on the political scale the governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the National leader of All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike for Nigerians to make their choice for a presidential candidate.

This was contained in a statement jointly issued by Head, strategy and International Mobilization, Osamudiamen Aghedo and

Head, Nigeria’s Strategy and Mobilization, Madiba Ibrahim Lapinni

“After due deliberations,the Diaspora group hereby endorsed the Executive Governor of Sokoto state, Rt Hon Aminu WaziriTambuwal, Former Governor of Lagos state, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Governorof Rivers state, Bar Nyesom Wike.

“The trio was picked from among several prominent Nigerians who were considered as possible presidential candidates for 2023.The trio came tops during a shadow election, preceded with a robust debate, on likely future presidents at the meeting. “The group took interest in Tambuwal because he is an achiever, a nationalist, a visionary leader that is tested and trusted. He is competent, has character and the wisdom to unite the nation and rebuild it. He is a man that has imbibed the leadership qualities of past Head of State in Nigeria. He has emulated and imbibe the leadership qualities of General Yakubu Gowon rtd, General Olusegun Obasanjo,rtd and Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who as leaders promoted unity and prosperity of Nigeria, without any iota of discrimination based on tribe or religion. “The group took interest in Tinubu because he is one politician with the best résumé to reposition Nigeria for greatness.He has political clout and national appeal and a very strong and robust democratic credential.he fought for the restoration of democracy in Nigeria and he has what it takes to bethe president of Nigeria. He has transformed Lagos state to be the economic capital of Africa and has the propensity for human capital development. He is detribalized and there is nothing wrong with Muslim- Muslim ticket or Christian -Christian ticket. “We took interest in Nyesom Wike because he has and continue to demonstrate good governance in River’s state. He delivers the dividends of democracy to his people and he will do the same if elected as the president of Nigeria. He is patriotic, detribalized, courageous to the extent of fight for justice and equity for all Nigerians.We pledge to work and mobilized for the realization of a president that is in tandem with the aspiration of a better and greater Nigeria, in tandem with the mission of other patriotic Nigerians at home and in diaspora. “We therefore, urged all Nigerians irrespective of tribal or religious to support the emergence of a president that will unite and enhance the greatness of Nigeria in 2023 for the social,political and economic development of the country.