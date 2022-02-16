From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Former governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West Owelle Rochas Okorocha has advised Nigerians to elect leaders who would unite the country and embrace her diversity in the forthcoming general elections.

He reiterated that the country must scout for a visionary and detribalised personality as the president regardless of regional and religious background.

Okorocha made the call in Sokoto during his condolence visit to the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, over the death of Magaji Garin Sokoto, Hassan Danbaba.

The former governor urged Nigerians to be careful in selecting those who would lead us at various elective positions, with emphasis on the presidential candidate.

‘Nigeria needs a leader who would fix and unite the country. As we are approaching 2023, we need to be careful in selecting those who would lead us,’ he stated.

‘Nigerians must be wary of politicians in sheep clothing who have nothing to offer this country. We need somebody who has a track record and ability to fix the country.’

While condoling with the Sultan and the people of Sokoto State, Okorocha described the late Magaji Garin as a friend, brother and detribalised Nigerian, who has friends across the country.

He disclosed that the deceased is a patriotic Nigerian, who has left a legacy worthy of emulation. The Senator added that the deceased was one of the patriotic that wished for a united Nigeria.

Okorocha also paid a condolence visit to Magaji Garin’s family, where he encouraged them to take solace in God since the deceased lived a fulfilled life.

The former governor also paid a similar visit to the State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and thereafter go on a shopping spree with students of Rochas Foundation College, Sokoto who were part of his entourage.