From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Nigeria Immigration Service(NIS) in Bayelsa State has met with leaders of migrant communities in the state over their roles ahead of the general elections in 2023.

The NIS,Bayelsa Command led by Comptroller Sunday James, during the meeting with leaders of Nigerien,Beninoise,Togolese,Gh anian and Malian communities in the state warned against possession of valid voters card and involvement in acts capable of disrupting the country’s general elections

Investigation indicated that the meeting was a fallout of the directive of the Comptroller General of Immigration Service, Isah Jere Idris to all Comptroller’s of the NIS State Commands and special formations at a meeting held at the Service Headquarters,Abuja.

Isah Jere Idris had ordered State Command of the NIS to step up surveillance and spot checks on non -Nigerians in preparation for the 2023 elections and ensure non-Nigerians do not vote be voted for.

Idris also ordered that the non-Nigerians are not to be found in possession of voters card or other election related materials to safe guard the integrity and sovereignty of the Nation.

James after the meeting with the migrant communities, confirmed that the deliberations was part of it’s effort to re-educate and sensitise non-Nigerians residing in Bayelsa in line with the directive of the Comptroller General of Immigration Service Isah Jere Idris.

According to the statement from the Command Public Relations Officer, Suprintendent Ebi Cookey, the command is on top of the situation for maximum surveillance in line with the directive of the Comptroller-General.

“All the Divisional Immigration Officers (DIOs) have being further directed to engage in Surveillance and Intelligence gathering and to report back to the Command Comptroller with credible intelligence on the activities of Non Nigerians in the Eight (8) Local Councils of Bayelsa apart the State Capital,Yenagoa,”

“In an effort to maximise the impact of the Comptroller Generals directive to deliver on the service mandate , as the Lead Agency in Border Management and Control in Nigeria.Strategies to be adopted will be unveiled in our operations on continuous basis from now on as we move towards to 2023 elections and beyond,” she said.

