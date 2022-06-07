From Gyang Bere, Jos

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has affirmed Pastor Alfred Dabwan as its governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections.

Dabwan who was returned unopposed polled 124 votes from the delegates drawn from the 17 Local Government Areas of the state.

Chairman of the electoral committee, Dr. Raymond Ibrahim who announced the result said Dabwan was unanimously affirmed by the delegates, having polled 124 votes to emerged candidate of the party.

Pastor Alfred Dabwan, in his acceptance speech said he has no ambition to become Governor but vision for the people of Plateau State.

“I stand before you this afternoon full of joy because my emergence is not a victory for myself but a victory for Plateau State.

“I do not have ambition of becoming a governor but I am because I have a vision to move Plateau State to where it ought to be.

“I assure you that by the grace of God in 2023, Plateau State will begin to experience a new face. I will take Plateau to where it ought to be, no more promises that will not be fulfilled.

“In my vision for Plateau, security is my top most priority. By the grace of God I am trained as a security expert and I have met the previous governments with a blueprint on how to fight insecurity but they have not implemented it.”

Dabwan said he has made proposal hw Plateau can be secured but known of the administration has been able to work with the proposal.

He said he will also prioritized industrialization to provide job opportunities, ensure sould health care delivery, power and education among others to make Plateau prosper.

The Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Plateau State, Comrade Tokji Mandim said they will work together with Plateau people to bring on board Plateau project just as it was done in 2015.

He noted that NNPP is the only alternative political party that can change Plateau for progress.