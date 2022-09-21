From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The senatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Ondo Central senatorial district, Hon Seun Majasan, has declared that the party will emerge victorious in the next year’s general election.

Majasan, boasting that the party will rule the country from next year, asured his supporters that victory will come his way in the forthcoming senatorial election.

The NNPP stalwart, who made the final list of candidates for elections released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday, said he was full of confidence that he would emerge winner in Ondo Central Senatorial district election.

Addressing his supporters in Akure, the Ondo State Capital, on Wednesday, Majasan emphasised that his aspiration was borne out of service to the people of the senatorial district and the state as a whole.

The NNPP senatorial candidate who expressed optimism that he will be the next senator representing Ondo Central, urged members of the party to be more committed and loyal to the party to make his dream a reality.

He said that he has many initiatives and policies that would improve lives of his people in Ondo Central senatorial district when elected.

Majasan also promised to run an all inclusive representation that will benefit the youths, women, widows and other strata of the society when elected.

He assured that his party (NNPP) will record landslide victory in the 2023 general elections, saying that all what he is doing is to bring everybody together for the benefit of the party.

“I am here to meet you and to intimate you about my aspiration to seek your support so that my ambition can become a reality,” he stated.

“It is a gradual process and I am quite sure that with your support, commitment and loyalty to the party, I know definitely we are going to succeed and emerge victorious for the benefit of mankind, development of Ondo Central, Ondo State and Nigeria in general.”

“As an experienced, passionate and patriotic son of the soil from Ondo Central. I will deliver the dividends of democracy to doorsteps of every individual. Ondo Central deserves better representation than what we are getting presently,” Majasan added.