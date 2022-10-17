From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has said that there is no crisis in the party, just as he appealed to those not on the campaign train to join as quickly as possible in order not to be left behind.

Ayu said, “there is no crisis in PDP, the train is moving and those who are not on the train should, please join”

The PDP national chairman spoke when he visited Benue Community in Kaduna along with the Vice Presidential candidate of the party, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Monday and charged the Community in Kaduna to unite more for PDP ahead of the 2023 elections.

Senator Ayu, who was accompanied by PDP governorship flagbearer for Kaduna State, Ashiru Kudan, and Senator Liyel Imoke, said: “I am grateful that within few hours of notice the Benue community in Kaduna have come out in this large numbers to receive me, it shows your passion for me and the PDP as the largest political party in West Africa.

“The leadership of the People’s Democratic Party will ensure a Clementine environment for all people to operate. All of you that dwell in Kaduna among other citizens are indeed indigenes of Kaduna State and must rally around the PDP gubernatorial candidate Ashiru Kudan.

“I hand over Ashiru to you and at the same time hand over you to Ashiru you must work together for victory next year and am sure he will appreciate your support with appointments”.

Also speaking, vice presidential candidate Dr Okowa hailed the Benue community for the reception, stressing that the achievements of the PDP since 1999 are great and that the party hopes to revamp and revitalize those wasted years of productivity.

Earlier, the president of the Benue community in Kaduna, Chief Paul Wachihi, expressed optimism about the leadership style of their son Senator Dr Iyochia Ayu.

According to him, the Benue community in Kaduna is solidly backing the PDP under the Leadership of Ayu to deliver Nigeria from the litany of hardship experienced across the country.

“The mammoth crowd you see here is an indication of the Benue community’s resolution to work with our son, we have faith in his capabilities and we are happy to receive him,” Wachihi said.