From Molly Kilete, Abuja

National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj Gen Babagaba Monguno (retd) has assured that the 2023 general elections will hold on schedule.

The assurance is coming amidst speculations over whether or not the elections would hold following the rising insecurity ravaging the country.

The NSA indicated that President Muhammed Buhari is determined to provide a secure environment for the elections to hold.

“This election as far as the president is concerned will be devoid of, to use the Nigerian parlance, any ‘wuru-wuru’.”

Monguno spoke at the ongoing workshop on election security management organized by the Nigerian police force.

“The President is committed to delivering an election that is completely transparent and which will command the general acceptance of the Nigerian population,” he stated.