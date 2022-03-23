From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A youth organisation in Bayelsa West senatorial district, the Bayelsa West Youth Leadership Forum (BWYLF), has declared that there is no zoning arrangement in Bayelsa West.

BWYLF comprising of youth leaders from Ekeremor and Sagbama Local Government Areas said its intervention is to douse the tension being generated to heat up the polity in Bayelsa West over the zoning debate.

The youth group in a meeting it held to discuss issues affecting the area declared that the Bayelsa West senatorial seat is open for anybody to contest.

According to the group, emphasis should be placed on capacity over mediocrity.

It reiterated that every qualified son/daughter of both local government areas is free to contest noting ‘this has been the practice from the inception of the Fourth Republic.’

The group stated that there has never been a time where leaders of different political parties across the two local governments met and agreed on a zoning principle, either written or verbal.

Rather it pointed out that it has always been a contest between both local government areas.

The youth leaders argued that there is no organised zoning arrangement like what is observed in other senatorial districts especially Bayelsa East which has consistently maintained and respected a zoning principle.

‘Therefore we call for every qualified adult citizen of the senatorial district to discard the naysayers who are calling for zoning and focus on issues-based campaigns,’ it said.

BWYLF applauded Governor Douye Diri led administration for its giant developmental strides and for making Bayelsa State a construction site.

It equally lauded him for fulfilling his campaign promise of consolidating on the gains of his predecessor, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson.

The youths commended Dickson for the initiation and execution of the Sagbama/Ekeremor road that has today recorded a historical moment of jubilation as cars drove to Ekeremor town.

It condemned in strong terms the unbearable security challenges at Sagbama town and called on security agencies to rise to the other occasion protect lives and property.