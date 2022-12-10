From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), Benue State Directorate, paid a visit to the paramount ruler of the Tiv nation, His Royal Majesty, Prof James Ayatse, as part of the agency’s plan to ensure peaceful 2023 elections and effective implementation of government policies and programmes in the state.

The State Director, Mr Joseph Ijir, who led the delegation to the TIV’s Palace in Gboko, informed that the challenges bedevilling Nigeria at the moment require double efforts in orientating the people towards attitudinal change and good conduct in the interest of peace and national development.

He stated that the agency has been meeting with District and kindred heads in Tiv land and heads of Hausa Communities all under his Kingdom to call for peace, cooperation and support in time past, over the involvement of youth in unpleasant activities.

Ijir said they now wish the Tor Tiv lends his voice as the 2023 general election draws closer.

Mr Ijir said it is the desire of the agency that Prof. Ayatse uses his authority and good office to speak to his chiefs and subjects that the 2023 general elections should be peaceful, devoid of bloodshed and to discourage the people from vote selling or selling of their PVCs.

He also urged him to intervene in sensitizing the people to key into government policies and programmes that will benefit them like the Social Investment Programmes, Vaccinations for infectious diseases, participating in the forthcoming Population and Housing Census and the need for the people to abstain from rats; a special delicacy among Tiv people, as they are a major carrier of Lassa Fever.

Responding, the Tor Tiv, HRM Prof. James Ayatse, acknowledged the confidence and respect the people have in their Traditional Rulers; being the closest authority to the people saying it is always important to involve traditional rulers on issues of national interest.

The Tor Tiv particularly pointed out the impact of his intervention messages on COVID-19 precautions during the pandemic and on peaceful coexistence among the people.

He said the Tiv Traditional Council under his rulership has always been proactive, ensuring that the kingdom is put under check, especially activities of the youth, with the help of over 4000 Chiefs (including Tax Collectors) under his authority who know every youth and their families in each of their domains.

Speaking on the sale of PVCs, Tor Tiv assured that anyone found selling their PVCs at any location in his Kingdom, should be reported to him for prompt action.

He maintained that the agency is well trained in sensitisation and orientation and they can as well give such training to traditional rulers through capacity building of the Chiefs for better results when engaging their subjects.

Commending on the upcoming census, the paramount ruler said that more sensitisation has to be done, especially as the preparations coincide with preparations for the 2023 general elections.

He urged the agency to involve traditional rulers to ensure success with the mobilisation of the rural populace saying they are open to collaboration with NOA and prepared to assist theaAgency to serve the people better.

The Tor Tiv encouraged the agency’s Director to bring forth NOA enlightenment messages to the traditional council meeting where they can interact with the chiefs, while he will reinforce the messages for wider acceptance and compliance by the people.