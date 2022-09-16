From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Zonal Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) in North Central Geo-political, Alh. Mu’Azu Bawa said the zone will produce an overwhelming vote for the APC presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu in 2023 election.

Bawa disclosed this on Friday during a one day Consultative/Familiarization visit to Plateau State, held at Lamonde Hotel, Jos, Plateau State.

He explained that the visit was mandated by the National Working Committee of the party to strengthen and encouraged members of the party to stay focus in winning election from top to bottom.

Bawa said critical stakeholders of the party will be given opportunity to speak and where the party has excelled would be improved upon while where there are witnesses will be strengthened for the progress and development of the party.

“We have come to encourage APC members to work for the party, we have barely six months to the 2023 elections and we will not live any stone unturned to win the next election.

” I assure you that whatever dispute you have, we will ensure that it is resolve before the 2023 election. We in the North Central will go to all the nook and cranny in the zone to bring overwhelming vote that will culminate to our father.” He stated.

Bawa appreciated the Presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu for appointment of Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong as the Director General, APC Campaign Council and assured that the Governor will deliver on his assignment.

Plateau State APC Chairman, Hon. Rufus Bature said the state is adequately prepared to deliver APC from top to bottom.

Bature described the visit at the wake of the commencement of the campaign as apt and said that will encourage the people to work more hard for the APC.

He applauded the Presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu for entrusting Governor Simon Lalong with the Director General, APC Campaign Council and assured him that the zone will galvanized support to deliver the party.

Plateau State APC Governorship Candidate, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda said he is prepared to deliver a secured, safe and prosperous state in 2023.

He explained that the party has intact the people it needs to win the 2023 election and said some of the issues that are in the public space are normal political issues.

“All the people we need to win election in APC are intact, what we need now is to focus on working together to make sure that we win the election free, fair and square.

“We have promised the people of Plateau state that we will deliver a state that is secured, a Plateau that is prosperous. We will unify Plateau, we will place humanity above religion and tribe. We will restructure the economy so that people, particularly the youths will get jobs.” He stated.