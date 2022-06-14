From Paul Orude, Bauchi

As more groups rout for Speaker Yakubu Dogara to be picked as Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), the North East APC Concerned Citizens has described Dogara as most suitable for the position.

The chairman of the group, Mohammed Narudeen, who congratulated the party on the successful conduct of its primaries across the country, particularly the presidential primary where Bola Ahmad Tinubu emerged victorious as the presidential nominee, appealed to other regions to support Dogara to emerge.

The group called on the people of the North Central and North West to concede the slot of the VP to the North East, saying the North East is consistently in support of the other sections in collective efforts in nation-building so that all sections are carried along.

Narudeen argued that another reason to consider Dogara is because Bauchi State is the stronghold of APC in the history of politics in Nigeria.

“The state always gives the highest percentage of votes to the ruling party (APC), even when it is in opposition,” he said.

“Another reason why Bauchi State should be considered is that the state was left behind, while other states in the region were overloaded with political offices.

“The state is also blessed with a political icon who deserved this position in the person of Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara, a grassroots politician and selfless leader who leads by example. Dogara is a partisan politician who shows fair treatment irrespective of religion, ethnicity or sectional background in every aspect of life.

“Dogara is in politics for over 20 years and has been committed in discharging his constitutional responsibilities effectively.

“He is a naturally born leader whose sterling qualities are exceptional. He grew steadily through hard work, discipline, prudence, fear of God, honesty and can best be described as a person strongly maintaining particular principles, a pillar of hope, courage, and an epitome of humility to anybody who comes close to him.

“During his stay in the NASS he sponsored number of bills, and many of the bills were established.

“He has set unprecedented records of achievements notable and over 1000 resolutions that touched many aspects of our national life. Hundreds of public petitions from ordinary Nigerians were treated and addressed. Outstanding among these are the North East Development Commission, Petroleum Industry Governance Bill, and Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission Bill, among others.

“Dogara is the best option for Asiwaju’s running mate.

“As the cruise for search of the All Progressives Congress Vice Presidency candidate is becoming hotter, the party is blessed with many qualified competent candidates. But, the former Speaker Rt. Hon Yakubu Dogara is the best candidate for the office. Expectedly, our candidate is blessed with popular block votes, not only from the North East but Nigeria at large.”

