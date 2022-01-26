From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said that North has no candidate for the 2023 presidential election, either from South or North.

However, the Forum quickly added that any political party and its candidate must unveil what programme they have for the region before they can enjoy its support.

This was contained in Communique signed by the Chairman of ACF, Chief Audu Ogbeh after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Wednesday in Kaduna.

The Northern socio-cultural organisation also expressed worry over the state of banking industry in the region,saying that all the commercial banks promoted by northerners lost their licenses during the banking consolidation policies of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the then CBN Governor, Chares Soludo.

The communique read in parts, “We do not have a candidate and will not endorse one in the 2023 election North or South. When the political parties who have the exclusive permission of the Constitution to sponsor candidates choose a presidential candidate each, we shall engage the candidates and find out what programme they have for the north.

“We in the ACF is worried that all the commercial banks promoted by northerners lost their licenses during the banking consolidation policies of Obasanjo and Soludo. There is the need for the northern business class to put their heads together and establish banks. “We have always complained of late of the security situation in the north. We are still worried about this. The security conditions in the north are far from satisfactory. We urge the Federal and state government to embark on measures that will improve the situation. “We had proposed in the past that a meeting with Afenifere/ Ndigbo. This meeting has not held because of logistic problems. This will soon be worked out and members informed accordingly.

“There is also is the need to renew our partnership members of the National Assembly from the North.As the country moves towards 2023. We of the ACF need to remind our members and all that we are not a political party”.