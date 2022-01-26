From Noah Ebije, Kaduna
The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said that North has no candidate for the 2023 presidential election, either from South or North.
However, the Forum quickly added that any political party and its candidate must unveil what programme they have for the region before they can enjoy its support.
This was contained in Communique signed by the Chairman of ACF, Chief Audu Ogbeh after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Wednesday in Kaduna.
The Northern socio-cultural organisation also expressed worry over the state of banking industry in the region,saying that all the commercial banks promoted by northerners lost their licenses during the banking consolidation policies of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the then CBN Governor, Chares Soludo.
The communique read in parts, “We do not have a candidate and will not endorse one in the 2023 election North or South. When the political parties who have the exclusive permission of the Constitution to sponsor candidates choose a presidential candidate each, we shall engage the candidates and find out what programme they have for the north.
“We in the ACF is worried that all the commercial banks promoted by northerners lost their licenses during the banking consolidation policies of Obasanjo and Soludo. There is the need for the northern business class to put their heads together and establish banks.
“We have always complained of late of the security situation in the north. We are still worried about this. The security conditions in the north are far from satisfactory. We urge the Federal and state government to embark on measures that will improve the situation.
“We had proposed in the past that a meeting with Afenifere/ Ndigbo. This meeting has not held because of logistic problems. This will soon be worked out and members informed accordingly.
“There is also is the need to renew our partnership members of the National Assembly from the North.As the country moves towards 2023. We of the ACF need to remind our members and all that we are not a political party”.
The communique further added, “After extensive deliberations on the murder of Hanifa Abubakar the five year old girl in Kano, the meeting resolved to commend the Governor of Kano state Dr Adulahi Danguje for his prompt action in arresting the situation.
“Not only has government closed down the school, he has withdrawn the certification of the school. We agree with him because we cannot revert to barbarism without experiencing civilization.
“We encourage other state of governors to be as proactive in solving similar problems where they arise.The Forum also commended the government of Kaduna and Malam el Rufai for the grand efforts made by his government to improve the infrastructural facilities in Kaduna.
“We have noted that Kaduna is wearing a new and beautiful face and we encourage other state governments to copy this example. We also noticed that the Kaduna state has attracted direct foreign investment in the state.
“We also encourage other states to study and follow the progressive initiatives of Kaduna state government which has led to this progressive economic achievements by the state.
“Still, we encourage the state government to embark on the study of the impact of the modernization drive so that those adversely effected do not come back to haunt the rest of the society.
“While we are impressed with some governments who have performed well we are also demoralized by the governors who have performed very poorly. Consequently, we intend to strengthen our partnership with state governments of the north. It is the only when our parternership is strengthened that we can make progress.
“We also lost some active members of the Forum. General Inuwa Wushishi, Chairman Leadership Selection Committee of the ACF, Admin Secretary Mohammed Tanko Soba. Information Officer: Lawal Ingawa(Staff) Sheik Ahmed Benba, Bashir Tofa. Danlami Nangal, Salisu Garba, Shagaba Turakawa, Barrister Ibrahim Lolo . Dr Abubakar Ladan, Shehu Ibrahim, Manchido Ibrahim. (Members)”.
