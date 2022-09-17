From Gyang Bere, Jos

The President and General overseer of Evangelical Bible Outreach Ministries International (EBOMI), Prophet Isa El-Buba, has declared that Northern Nigeria will massively support ex-Anambra governor and LP presidential candidate Peter Obi for President in 2023.

He noted that the movement will recruit over 40 million Nigerians who will be trained, vote and protect Peter Obi votes across various polling units in the country.

Prophet El-Buba disclosed this on Saturday while leading hundreds of Peter Obi’s supporters across political parties for a 2 million walk across major streets in Jos, Plateau State.

He urged the people to vote massively for Peter Obi as President and vote other credible candidates who are standing election in some political parties that have worked for the state in the past and are willing to secure and protect Plateau citizens.

“I am a Kanuri man form the North East and I want to declare that Northern Nigeria will stand and vote massively for Peter Obi, anybody who said Obi does not have support from the North is deceiving himself, we will shock them during the election,” he declared.

“We are going to work to turn the table from bottom to the top, those at the bottom will go to the top while those at the top will go to the bottom; we will disappoint the big politicians in this country, our marriage with Tinubu and Atiku has been broken.

“We are going to form a new Nigeria, a Nigeria where there will be security, a Nigeria where economy will work, a Nigeria where the son of a common man can be something.”

Prophet El-Buba described Middle Belt as the belt that has held Nigeria for several years and said the region has expressed total support for Peter Obi presidency in 2023.

“Peter Obi is not our Messiah but he is going to be our sarvent, he will be the vessel God will use for the realization of new Nigeria. We will kick against any power that has held Nigeria bound.” He stated.

The walk which commenced from the Rwang Pam Township stadium at about 9am culminated at the Secreteriat Junction Flyover bridge, Jos, Plateau State.