From Fred Itua, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) youths in the 19 Northern States and the FCT have thrown their weights behind the presidential ambition of Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi.

The youths who are members of Concerned Northern APC Youth Forum said after their tour of the 19 Northern states, they concluded that the party should zone its presidential seat to the South East.

Umahi had in January declared his intention to contest for president in 2023 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Chairman of the Forum Suleiman Liba, addressing newsmen in Abuja, said justice, fairness and equity, must come to play in electing the country’s next president.

He said Umahi remains the best candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari due to his record of achievements in Ebonyi State.

He said: “In David Umahi, we have found a worthy successor to President Muhammadu Buhari come 2023. The man’s antecedents of excellence speak volumes and his achievements in Ebonyi State are there for everyone to see.

“We urge other bodies across the entire country to join in the support for David Umahi’s presidential bid as this is the surest way for Nigeria to go.”