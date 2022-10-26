The chances of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, winning next year’s presidential elections received a big boost with massive endorsements from Kano stakeholders.

Among the critical stakeholders in the commercial city who endorsed the presidential candidate of the APC candidate were the Northern Business Leaders, Kano Academic Community, Tijjaniyyah, Ahlus Sunnah, Kadirriyyah Movement, Kano League of Imams, Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, Zone A and the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the state.

While endorsing Tinubu at the dinner with the Business Leaders and Captains of Industry, Chairman, Kano Business Community Council, Rabiu Bako, said the APC candidate stood out among the presidential contenders because of his deep understanding of the economy, private sector background and track record as Lagos governor.

He emphasised that Tinubu is better placed to rebuild the economy and place it on a pedestal for steady growth.

Also endorsing the APC presidential candidate, Sheikh Bashir Tijjani Usman Zangon Bareebah, who spoke on behalf of the Tijjaniyyah sect, urged Tinubu to prioritise security and safety of the people, increase megawatts of electricity to power the economy, reposition agriculture and give due attention to education.

The statement issued by Tunde Rahman, Tinubu Media Office, noted that he also sought for the inclusion of Tijjaniyyah members in top government appointments and assistance in the building of Tijjaniyyah University under construction in Kano.

Declaring support for the APC candidate, Nigeria Academic Community Forum in Kano, in a communiqué signed by its Chairman, Prof. Shehu Alhaji Musa, and General Secretary, Malan Sani Mohammed, presented to Tinubu, noted that the forum was moved to back him because of his concern for the down-trodden, transparency, accountability, integrity and selflessness.

“Some of the fundamental considerations for our endorsement of your candidature also included your past records of achievements in service at state and national levels,” the forum added.

In separate sessions with the APC candidate, other associations which endorse Tinubu for the 2023 election included Ahlus Sunnah, Kadirriyyah Movement, Kano League of Imams, Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, Zone A and the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria.

Responding to the various groups, Tinubu thanked them for the endorsements, saying he had noted their words of encouragement and demands.

He promised to do all in his capacity to justify the confidence reposed in him and move the country to greater heights.