From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

For several hours on Monday, a cross-section of residents under the aegis of United Northern Nigeria Forum took to the streets in a rally they say was designed to compel the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Dr Godwin Emefiele, to run for president in 2023.

According to the group, Emefiele introduced a number of policies that it noted have tended to reduce the level of poverty in the north since 2015.

Speaking at the rally, the group’s leader, Ibrahim Bature, said that ‘the purpose of this rally is to call on the CBN Governor to run for the presidency in 2023. “This is in consideration of his good policies as CBN Governor especially policies in agriculture.

‘We are ready to purchase a nomination form for him because since we started this campaign for Emefiele, we have not encountered any opposition to our proposal for whatever reasons.

‘That is why we call on all Nigerians to support this man to run for the office of the President of Nigeria in 2023.

‘We also urge him to go and meet President Muhammadu Buhari and declare his intention to run for the presidency as the CBN Governor who has helped in stabilising the economic policies of the government.

‘He should join the All Progressives Congress more so as he has been part of the government since inception.

‘Emefiele did not start his tenure under this regime, he started from the previous government and President Buhari decided to retain him which is an indication that it has to do with the CBN Governor’s hard work and his transparency, accountability and dedication to duty.

‘He initiated policies that have taken Northern Nigeria out of poverty which was endemic in this part of the country.

‘Emefiele in 2019 saved the country some $18 million from stoppage of rice importation and if this measure is extended to other products you can imagine the benefits for the country.’