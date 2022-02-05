From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Arewa Youths Federation, a Northern pressure group, has backed growing calls by the people of the South East that the country produces a president from the region in the 2023 presidential election.

The group indicated that their decision was borne out of their desire to champion the cause for justice, equity and fairness.

The president of the group, Aliyu Muhammad, announced their support for a Nigerian president of southeastern origin in Abuja, on Saturday, when he led a delegation of the Arewa youths on a courtesy visit to the Igbo elders led by the former governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, in Abuja.

Muhammad said they decided to champion the course in solidarity with their Igbo brothers who have played a significant role in the Nigerian project, financially and otherwise, but have been politically marginalized for a very long time, hence their demand for power shift to South East is a just course.

‘History has shown that the people of the South East, in spite of their huge contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria, economically, socially, and otherwise, they have not been given the opportunity and support to preside over the affairs of Nigeria from the presidential villa, Abuja,’ Muhammed stated.

‘We have joined in the mobilization to make that happen this time. Presenting an Igbo person by all political parties in the next general elections is our utmost desire and we are committed to making it happen.

‘Besides, we have advised the major political parties in Nigeria, notably, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to zone their presidential ticket to the South East in order to enjoy our support.’

He predicted that power shift to South East will cure 90 per cent of Nigeria’s problems, particularly the issues of insecurity, poverty, underdevelopment, and other issues, citing the successes they have recorded from across Nigeria in business and commerce.

He assured the Igbo elders that the mobilization will not start and end with the visit, but they have taken it upon themselves to meet people that matter in the affairs of political parties’ leadership and other stakeholders in order to galvanize massive support for an Igbo president.

In his response, Chief Ezeife commended the youths for their refined thoughts and understanding of the fact that Igbo people in Nigeria have been marginalized, politically and otherwise, for a long time.

He appreciated their support for an Igbo president and maintained that the continuous existence of Nigeria is dependent on power shift to South East, thus appealing to leaders of political parties to zone their presidential tickets to South East so they can stand a chance of victory in the elections.

He promised that an Igbo president would take actions that would pacify aggrieved persons, strengthen the unity of Nigeria, provide equal opportunity, and most importantly, unprecedented economic explosion and opportunities for all irrespective of educational status, ethnic background, political affiliation and others.

‘We must state clearly that the agitation by the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) is not for exit from Nigeria but for equity, fairness and justice in the governance system of Nigeria. IPOB agitation is majorly because of some issues of marginalization,’ he stated.

‘It’s undoubtable that Igbo people have investments and commitments across the country and beyond. They have contributed greatly to this country, economically and otherwise. Unfortunately, they have not been treated well politically, hence this massive move for the opportunity to preside over the affairs of Nigeria.’

He solicited the Arewa youth group to reach out to their brothers in the north and beyond to support the aspirations of the Igbo for the sake of peace, unity, economic growth and human capital development.