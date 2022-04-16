From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Stakeholders in Nsukka West Development Centre (Ovogovo), in the Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, have unanimously passed a vote of confidence in the law-maker representing Nsukka West State Constituency in Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon Emma Ugwuerua, saying he is a good representative of the people.

The group also endorsed Ugwuerua for a second term in office, saying that he deserves to serve his people again.

The party stakeholders passed the vote of confidence in the law-maker in a town hall meeting held in the community on Saturday.

The Administrator of Nsukka West Development Centre, Hon Dominic Ajibo, said the stakeholders are convinced beyond reasonable doubt that Dr Ugwuerua has endeared in their hearts with his yeoman services to the people since he joined the House of Assembly to represent them.

According to him, Dr Ugwuerua has a track record that really taught them that politics and political representation should be all-encompassing for result-oriented achievement to be made, emphasising that he has an open door principle of administration that allows all and sundry to air their views on issues relating to his service to the people.

“We, the stakeholders of PDP in Ovogovo, Nsukka local government area of Enugu State, having reviewed the activities of our representative in the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon Dr Emma Ugwuerua, resolved unanimously to pass a vote of confidence in him and also endorse him for a second term in office. We have not found him wanting in any way. He has an open-door policy of administration. We have never had it so good, so lively and so people-oriented in representation as now. This is why we considered it worthy that he should go for his second term in the House,’ he said.

He however advised those that reportedly purchased House of Assembly forms to contest with Dr Ugwuerua in the 2023 election to forget that and support him for his second term ambition, to serve his people again.

The stakeholders commended His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Rt Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his good working relationship with Ugwuerua, pointing out that they will always stand by him and will support his political activities in the state.

‘We thank our able, committed and development-oriented governor, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Enugu State, R Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his good working relationship with Dr Ugwuerua.

This is why today we have benefitted enormously from his administration. Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration really recognised our area and we are so grateful to him,’ the administrator said.

In his remarks, Ugwuerua thanked the stakeholders for the confidence they reposed in him and assured them that he would remain faithful to governor Ugwuanyi and all PDP stakeholders for their support to him. He pledged that he won’t disappoint his people.