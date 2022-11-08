From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and All Nigerian Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) Obubra chapter in Obubra local government area of Cross River have declared their support for All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial and House of Representatives candidates in the Central senatorial zone.

The unions have endorsed and declared its unflinching support are the Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly and senatorial candidate for the central zone, Hon. Eteng Jonah Williams, and the incumbent member representing Obubra/Etung federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Mike Etaba.

Declaring its support at an interactive forum attended by hundreds of party faithful and held at Obubra, the Chairman of the Obubra Wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Comrade Edim Edim Akamba, commended the candidates for sparing time to meet with the teachers at this crucial electioneering period.

The chairman said: “We are glad that top candidates visited the branch. The visit is a demonstration of the love and respect they have for the teachers of the area. So, we hope that the promises made would not be like other ones in the past in which politiciains failed to fulfil them. We assure you all of the union’s unalloyed loyalty and support for your political ambitions.”

On his part, the state Vice Chairman of NUT, Comrade Ogar Ede, implored the candidates to assist the union in building its secretariat as land has already been acquired if they are elected in 2023.

Also speaking, the Chairman of All Nigerian Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools, (ANCOPSS) Obubra chapter, Juliana Njan, called on all teachers and other stakeholders of voting age to endeavour to collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) otherwise, their overall aims and objectives will be defeated.

She noted also that teachers contribute positively towards societal progress, adding that the union would mobilise to queue behind APC candidates in appreciation of their solidarity visit.

Similarly, the Chairman, Association of Primary School Head Teachers, Akori Julius Ogar, promised to do the little he can to swing the elections in favour of the two candidates by ensuring that they are voted for in the coming elections.

Responding, the Speaker, Rt Hon Eteng Jonah Williams, described teachers as the true moulders of society who are thoroughly dedicated to their professional calling

Eteng said no society makes progress without the teachers, adding that any political office holder or anyone for that matter who neglects the role of the teachers does so at his or her own peril.

He said: “I respect hierarchy in politics and so I will accord Rt. Hon. Mike Etaba the required support needed if we are elected. We would also work together and see how we can come to the teachers’ aid.”

Commending the teachers for their support, Rt. Hon. Mike Etaba, representing Obubra/Etung federal constituency, said: ” I have executed numerous projects cutting across the construction of schools, and health centres and empowered many youths and women in my first and second term in office and I promise to do even more if voted into office next year.”

He called on all APC candidates to close ranks so that they speak with one voice and be able to deliver the state to the party in 2023.