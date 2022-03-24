From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Minister of State for Education Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba has received the endorsement of a youth group, The Young Nigerian Voices, to join the 2023 presidential race to replace President Muhammadu Buhari at the end of his tenure in 2023.

The youth group described Nwajiuba as a bridge between the old and new generation of Nigerians, hence the massive support from the group and other interested stakeholders.

Director-General of Young Nigerian Voices Prince Collins Aboego told reporters at a press conference in Abuja, on Thursday, that Nwajiuba stands a better chance to succeed President Buhari, taking advantage of the fact that APC has zoned the Presidency to Southern Nigeria, while the clamour for a Nigerian President of South East extraction has gathered traction.

He described Nwajiuba as a detribalized Nigerian whose love for the country knows no bounds, reason all his children studied in Nigeria, same with himself.

He promised that if given the opportunity, Nwajiuba will unite Nigeria and help quell the agitations all over the country, and would help address the already existing gap between the young and old generations.

He called on the Young Nigerian Voices, a group of over five million Nigerian youths, in addition to the endorsement, to ensure that if given the mandate of his party the APC, they would ensure he emerges as the next President after President Buhari in 2023.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Coordinator of the Association, Alhaji Yahuza Kumbo, in his remarks, stated that there is no better time for Nwajiuba to declare his interest in running for the President of Nigeria come 2023.

‘Nwajiuba at the moment remains the candidate to beat in the 2023 Presidential race. We urged him to intimate his followers especially, members of Young Nigerian Voices scattered all over the federation of his desire to become President of Nigeria, after President Buhari,’ he stated.

A National Executive Council member of the group, Prince Richard Bamisile, expressed confidence in the capacity of Nwajiuba to pilot the affairs of Nigeria, having acquired experiences in governance, lawmaking and general administration.

‘Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba has been tested and trusted to deliver if given the mandate of the APC, to run for the Office of the President in 2023. As it stands today, he remains the only aspirant without any baggage, which should be an asset to the APC,’ he said.