From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

His Royal Highness, the Iludemilade I of Byazhin in Kubwa of Bwari Area Council, Oba Olu Adore, has admonished Nigerians, especially the youths not to allow their votes to be bought, adding that it is the only weapon to effect change in the country.

Oba Olu Adore stated this during the 2022 Ojude Oba ceremony held in Abuja, Saturday. He appealed to Nigerians to vote for the right person regardless of tribe or party.

The monarch also charged Nigerians to remain united, law-abiding and cooperate for the development of the country.

He reiterated the commitment of traditional rulers to fostering peace and unity in the society while Nigerian irrespective of their tribe, religion or affiliation remain law abiding even as the nation heads to the poll next year.

Oba Adore explained that the Ojude Oba Festival was a display of the rich heritage of the Yorubas as showcased by the various age groups and family groups, as well as other cultural activities, embody the spirit of the festival adding that for over a century, this festival has amplified and promoted its rich cultural legacy.

He said that the annual festival which was celebrated by different Yoruba communities was used, to pay homage and show respect to the Royal Father and also serve as a platform to showcase gratitude as well as foster peace and unity amongst those dwelling in the area.

He also stated that the Ojude Oba meant the fruitfulness of the palace saying that, “all the Yorubas assemble at the front of the palace and greet the Kabiyesi chanting Happy Birthday, Happy Christmas or Happy New Year all the celebration that is related to happiness. They come to the palace and pay their homage every year.

I have gone to most of the villages in the council and addressed them about the election. I told how we can work together in peace,” vote your conscience not vote for money.”

Earlier in a welcome address, the President Yoruba Community in the FCT and its environs, Ibitoye Oladukun who spoke on the significance of the day explained that “looking at the Yoruba community we have the issues of being fictionalised, at first Yoruba community has always been one but at some point, because of the dynamic society we started having different associations. As for now, we are trying to unite everybody. We have set up the machinery to bring everyone on board because there are great benefits in unity if people are united they will be able to speak with one voice and enjoy the dividends of Democracy as well as benefit from the government.”

He described the Ojude Oba festival as a symbol of joy and peace saying that “the Ojude Oba festival back in the days is celebrated by the Oba, it is a festival of joy and peace it is celebrated back at home and we are replicating it. It is meant to bring people together and celebrate love and peace.”

Also a special guest at the event, the President Performing Musicians Association of Nigerian, Abraham Rupert charged Yorubas to continue to live in peace and show love to one another

The event had in attendance several royal fathers from within and outside the FCT and also showcased various cultural displays.

Beyond the razzmatazz, the festival was an avenue for the Yoruba community in the FCT to celebrate their cultural heritage, it was another opportunity for both sons and daughters to see themselves and exchange pleasantries after many years of togetherness/absence.

Clothed in the latest fashion, the different Regberebe entered from different directions, singing, dancing and exchanging pleasantries. They entered the main bowl of the ceremony, paying homage to the Oba.