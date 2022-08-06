From Joe Effiong, Uyo

The gubernatorial candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Akwa Ibom State, Senator (Obong) Bassey Albert Akpan, has named a retired assistant inspector general of police, Mr Asuquo Amba, as his running mate in the 2023 election.

The brief ceremony which took place at the state party secretariat, at Four Lanes, Uyo had in attendance YPP executive members, party faithful and supporters.

Sen Bassey Akpan, popularly called OBA in Akwa Ibom political circles, said with Mr Amba the gubernatorial ticket of the party is complete and gave the assurance that their government would be loyal to everyone as it would be rooted in the democratic norms of government of the people by the people and for the people.

OBA stressed that his government will be based in “3Rs”: Recover, Reconcile and Reposition. He described AIG Amba (rtd) as “a man who has served this country,

meritoriously, with passion… a true Akwa Ibomite who did his job for Nigeria in the Nigerian Police Force, with an incontrovertible curriculum vitae.”

AIG Amba (rtd) who hails from Urueoffong Uruko L. G. A, a graduate of English from the University of Lagos, worked briefly as a lecturer in the University of Lagos before enlisting in the Nigerian Police in 1986.

He had served as commissioner of police in different states, including Bayelsa and Ekiti, in charge of counter-terrorism at the Force headquarters before he was promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General.

In his acceptance speech, AIG Amba who described OBA as “the legend of our time” expressed appreciation to the senator and the entire party structure for having faith in him.

He promised that as a “spare tyre”, his “loyalty is already 100%” to the incoming governor, the party and the Akwa Ibom people.