From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Thousands of supporters of the Labour Party (LP) in Kaduna State on Saturday took to the major roads in solidarity health walk for the presidential candidate Peter Obi, his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed and the candidate of the party for Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency, Hon Ekene Abubakar Adams.

The Labour Party supporters who came out in large numbers with branded T-Shirts, face caps, mufflers and other items chanted various solidarity songs in support of the obi/Datti movement and Ekene door- 2-door campaign groups.

The supporters said the country requires genuine change and that they are ready to carry the campaign to every nook and cranny until the old breed politicians are shown the way out in 2023, adding that it was no longer going to be business as usual.

It would be recalled that the movement had proposed a 2 million man march on 1st October, to commemorate Nigeria’s 62nd year Independence celebration but was postponed.

Supporters in their thousands turned out to exercise their fundamental right and declared their support for the Obi/Datti presidential ticket and Ekene Abubakar Adams for Chikun/Kajuru federal constituency.

Speaking with Journalists during the event, the LP candidate for Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency, Hon Ekene said the programme was tagged Ekene for Obi movement group with the mandate to sensitise people at the grassroots and to ensure Nigerians do not make another mistake while voting in 2023.

Ekene who also flagged off his campaign said politics is not a job but a call to service, stressing that their leader alongside other LP candidates is out to rescue Nigerians from slavery.

Ekene noted that a better Nigeria is possible with the candidacy of Obi while reiterating that the OBIdients movement is a force that cannot be stopped.

“We are people’s servants. I believe politics is not a job. It is a call to serve humanity who are agitating for this change. I am optimistic there will be a better Nigeria. You can see the structure all over. We are the real structure so I believe Peter Obi is coming for a better Nigeria due to the yearnings of the people,” he said.

Also speaking during the event, the chairman of all the supports group for the Peter Obi movement in Kaduna State, Chief Morrison Ikpeanaeze, said he is elated to see people from all walks of life gracing the peace walk despite the fact that nobody gave them any money.

Ikpeanaeze said from the support accorded to him by the groups, Obi is no doubt the next president of Nigeria but urged that the momentum should not stop until victory is guaranteed in February 2023.