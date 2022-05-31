From Okwe Obi, Abuja

President of Osisisoma Foundation Dr Chike Obidigbo has said the presidency under Peter Obi, flab bearer of the Labour Party (LP), will entrench good governance in the country.

He stressed that no matter how hard forces of retrogression try, nothing can stop an idea whose time has come, adding that Obi is coming to mobilise Nigerians for social and ethical change.

In a statement, yesterday, Obidigbo, who was the consensus governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in 2013, noted that sometimes historical individuals prepare for a journey, but the journey takes them to the desired destination.

He remarked that right from 2003, when Obi’s mandate was stolen through blatant electoral manipulation through his eventual eight years in office as governor of Anambra State, God has been preparing the former governor for a time like this, when political corruption has reached its apogee.

“I do not think Peter Obi dreamed about the massive momentum his Presidential aspiration is building among Nigerians. I am sure he did not even plan to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the way he did.

“One thing is clear, there is always the God factor in the affairs of every nation and people.

Nigerians have had it to their throat, whether it is money politics, corruption or irresponsible politicians.

The time has come for the people to rise as true citizens to take back their country,” Obidigbo stated.

While congratulating the former Vice Presidential candidate of PDP on his emergence as LP’s presidential flag bearer, Obidigbo, who is also the chairman of Hardis and Dromedas Group, urged Nigerians to gird their loins for the final battle against bad governance.

He said it was a pity that Nigerian elites who travel to developed countries, including the United Kingdom, US and United Arab Emirates, fail to replicate the infrastructure and social development styles of those places but continue to wallow in primitive acquisition.

According to Obidigbo, the time has come for Nigerians to take serious thoughts about the kind of country they want, maintaining that Peter Obi’s message of doing the right thing the way resonates with the mood of young and well-meaning citizens.

