From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has ahead of parties’ primary elections called on delegates of his People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to present to Nigerians a candidate that would ensure better future for their children and the country.

He tasks the delegates to go to the poll with the future of their children at heart and be sure of the candidate they would be entrusted with such, before casting their votes.

Obi stated this while speaking during a consultation meeting with the PDP delegates on Sunday in Gombe. He said: “Before casting your votes, look at the picture of your children and ask yourself who would be trusted to take care of their needs”.

He explained that the various challenges in today’s Nigeria are emanating from the failure of past leaders to care for and educate the youths.

According to him, the neglect of the young ones had grave consequences on the future and the existence of the country as he stressed that he had what is required to unify and move Nigeria forward.

Obi who was in Gombe to seek the support of the state urges the delegates to thoughtfully make use of their position as according to him, being a delegate or occupying political positions is a transient achievement that has expiring dates.

He said that for the much insecurity and poverty in Nigeria as well as the leadership failure to go, the country needs a set of leaders that would govern with care and fully aware of things at stake.

“Education is very important to me and I have said it before that my number one project is education, two is education, and three is education. Education is the most important investment any nation can do for its people.

For me, the problem we are having today is the people we didn’t educate yesterday, we need to educate them and ensure they have a means of livelihood,” Obi said while adding that the youths need to be empowered with the requisite education or skill set to enable them to focus on the development of the country.

Disclosing his plans for Nigeria the PDP presidential aspirant assured that he would be focusing on Human Development Index with a strategy to alleviate the sufferings of citizens.

“We have to focus on Human Development Index; Life expectancy which is health, education and per capita income which is pulling people out of poverty,” Obi added.