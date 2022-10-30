From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Ogoni Sim Vanguard (OSV) has declared support for the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sim Fubara, in the 2023 election in Rivers State.

It has also expressed determination and commitment to a landslide victory of the party in the state, as an appreciation for Governor Nyesom Wike’s dividends of democracy in Ogoniland.

Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), OSV, Marvin Yobana, stated this yesterday, at the grand inauguration of the group in Bori, Khana Local Government Area and the traditional headquarters of Ogoniland.

Speaking, Yobana said the 2023 governorship election would be used to demonstrate the uniqueness of Ogoni ethnic nationality, especially as politics is concerned.

He said that Ogoni ethnic nationality would be considered ungrateful, if they fail to support Governor Nyesom Wike’s visions as expressed in the choice of the party’s flagbearer, Fubara.

“Ogoni is proud of Governor Wike as we have never witnessed such level of unprecedented developmental projects since the second republic. Governor Wike has, in deed, brought the dividends of democracy to Ogoniland.

“We shall be considered ungrateful if we fail to support Governor Wike’s visions as expressed in the choice of Sir Sim Fubara.

“Apart from the fact we can attest that His Excellency loves Ogoni, the Ogonis will remain indebted to Governor Wike for the great wonders he had performed in our land. For example, Saakpenwa-Kono dual carriageway completed with street lights, the Kpobie-Bodo road, the renovation of Birabi Memorial Grammar School, Bori, Bodo General Hospital and many other projects.”

In his brief response, the PDP governorship candidate urged Ogoni ethnic nationality, Rivers people and various support groups to intensify efforts to defeat action of their political opponents.