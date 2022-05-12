From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ahead of the 2023 election primaries, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ogun State, on Thursday, held the state congress and inaugurated a 48-man state executive committee of the party.

The congress, which was held at the party secretariat located in Agbeloba Area, Quarry Road, Abeokuta, was witnessed by the representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state, the chairman, Board of Trust of the party, General Ekundayo Opaleye (rtd), zonal chairman, Razaq Eyiowuawi, a presidential aspirant in the party, Chukwuka Monye, among others.

In his remarks, the ADC BoT chairman, Opaleye, commended the 13-man state caretaker committee of the party for holding forte and running the party without a hitch.

He said with the new state exco in place, the ADC as a party is ready to contest for all elective positions come 2023 and win massively.

The BoT chairman, however, charged the new party exco to work and woo more members into ADC ahead of the general election next year.

The zonal chairman, Eyiowuawi, who also represented the national chairman of the party, Ralph Nwosu at the congress, charged the new state exco to work as a team and make the party a formidable one, with the view of surpassing its electoral record in the 2019 general poll.

The presidential aspirant, Monye, said ADC would be a party to beat in 2023, adding his ambition represents the aspiration of the teeming youth and people who want a better Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of the new state executive committee, Matemilola Adelanwa, who emerged as the chairman, assured that officers of the party would work assiduously to reposition ADC for the task ahead.

While seeking the cooperation and support of party members, the state chairman said his team would work to make the party a strong alternative to both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the leading opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In their respective remarks, the vice-chairman and state secretary of the party, Adebanjo Adeniyi and Bamboo Olajonlu, promised to provide the necessary support to the chairman, in order to make ADC a formidable third force.