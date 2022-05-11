From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A youth group within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, the Conference of Youth Leaders, has called on the national leadership to disregard the petition asking it to disqualify the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, from contesting for a second term in office.

The group, which described the petition as “fictitious” and written by a “faceless group”, made the call in a letter written and addressed to the National Chairman of APC, Adamu Abdullahi, on behalf of progressive youths in Ogun State.

In the letter dated 5th May 2022 and signed by Seyi Afolabi, the State Chairman, Nigerian Youth Congress and eight others, a copy made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abeokuta, the group “passionately demanded” a second term ticket for the incumbent governor.

While advising the party leadership not to allow detractors with baseless claims against Governor Abiodun’s candidacy for the next gubernatorial election, it maintained that such action is a mere opportunity to draw the state backwards and hand over its government to the opposition party, come 2023.

The youth leaders unanimously agreed that it was expedient to make the call obvious due to the fictitious allegations levelled against the governor by some disgruntled elements.

The letter reads: “Sir, without mincing words, the only sellable aspirant and product for the topmost position in the Gateway state today is Prince Dapo Abiodun MFR. This is without any iota of equivocation”

“Prince Dapo Abiodun had, in the last three years brought governance directly to the people. He never embarked on any project without consulting with leaders of the party, community, traditional and religious leaders. The people always decide what they want before giving approval for such project. This is the beauty of democracy and what the State was deprived in the last administration.”

“Mr Chairman, Sir, Governor Abiodun’s administration had been an inclusive one since the berth of this regime. His mantra “Building our future Together” is the main thrust of his government. He kept welcoming ideas through his open door policy as well as new entrants into our party on daily basis.”

“We would like to put it on record that no administration in Ogun State had attracted opposition members into the party like Governor Abiodun had done in less than 36 months,” the letter read

“The governor’s love for the youths is unequalled. His administration has given political appointments and opportunities to hundreds of youths, both at the grassroots and in the State Executive Council.”

“This singular act has not been witnessed in Ogun State in the last 10 years.”

“Less than four months into his administration, he created the office of Special Adviser to the Governor on Youth Empowerment and Job creation and youths were made to oversee the programme.”

“Today, His Excellency, Mr Governor has empowered thousands of youths in various forms especially through Agriculture, ICT, Creative Industries, Pull factor Investment drive and the Ogun Jobs portal was created to serve the singular purpose of recruiting the unemployed or underemployed ones among us. In his quest to inspire us to greatness, Governor Dapo Abiodun has since the inception of his administration continue to celebrate excellent performances among the youths in the academics, creativity and sports.

“We hereby call on you sir, to disregard whatever allegations or claims just being leveled against the governor at this point in time. It is only coming from those battling to evade political extinction. Where were they when the Governor contested and won his election to represent his Ogun East Senatorial district in 1998? Where were they when the Governor contested again for the Gubernatorial primary of PDP in 2002 where he came second and Senatorial seat in 2015 respectively even though he lost at the polls? Where were they in 2019 when the Governor won his Governorship election and beat them again in the courts?”

“If not for political gains and failed desire to upturn the ongoing apparent developments of all sectors in the state, why would such a petition surface at this point in time”?