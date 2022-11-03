From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The crisis rocking the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State took a further plunge as the party announced the expulsion of its governorship aspirant, Ladi Adebutu, and four others from the party.

According to a statement signed by the chairman of a Disciplinary Committee, Akintunde Mufutau, Adebutu and others were expelled for their alleged involvement in the manipulation of the delegates’ list used in conducting the May 25, 2022 governorship primary election of the party and flagrant disobedience to a court order.

A group within the party loyal to Adebutu had on Tuesday announced the expulsion of Lawal and three of his loyalists from the party.

The group equally petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate Lawal for allegedly forging the delegates’ list presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the governorship primary election.

Following the primary election which produced Adebutu as the governorship candidate of the PDP, three members of the party -Taiwo Olabode Idris, Kehinde Akala and Alhaji Ayinde Monsuri – dragged the party, Adebutu and the INEC to a Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, the state capital, challenging the authenticity of the delegates’ lists used for the conduct of the primaries.

Delivering her judgment, Justice O.O Oguntoyinbo nullified all the primary elections conducted by the party in the state.

Justice Oguntoyinbo also ordered the party to conduct fresh primaries within the next 14 days.

Meanwhile, the Adebutu group accused Lawal’s group of conducting a fresh primary election without the approval and supervision of the national headquarters of the party, thereby announcing their suspension and eventual expulsion.

But in a counter move on Thursday, the group loyal to Jimi Lawal said that Adebutu, who has been on suspension since October 25, 2022, has been finally expelled along with four others.

Akintunde stated that Taiwo Akinlabi, Sunday Solarin, Kayode Adebayo and Akinloye Bankole, were shown the way out of the party alongside Adebutu after the relevant Working Committee of the party, reviewed the report of a 5-man disciplinary panel set up to look into the allegations of anti-party, indiscipline, division and acts capable of bringing the party into disrepute.

“After a thorough review of the allegation levelled against them, the panel found Adebutu and others guilty. Subsequently, they have been recommended for expulsion and the same has been communicated to the necessary organs of the party for ratification,” the statement submitted.