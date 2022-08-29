From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has described the claim by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that over 10,000 APC members defected to its fold in the state, as untrue and a sham to mislead the electorate.

The party, stated this in a statement on Sunday and signed by its publicity secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, declaring that “the PDP in Ogun is suffering from grand self-delusion”.

The PDP in the state had held a rally last Friday in Abeokuta, where it declared that thousands of hitherto APC members had joined the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

But Oladunjoye, in the statement, said that no notable member of the party joined PDP during the rally, noting that “the open appeal to some APC members to cross over to the PDP about seven months to general elections, showed that PDP is a mock-party that is not ready at all”.

The statement read: “That the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held its much touted rally in Abeokuta last week without pomp and pageantry is no longer news, however, the report in some media that over 10,000 APC members crossed into the PDP smacks of grand illusion and delusion in the PDP as nothing of such ever happened.

“Recall that the PDP had boasted before the rally that the party would be joined by notable members of the ruling party, APC. At the end of the day, not a single notable member of APC crossed to the PDP. We challenge the PDP to name any, if indeed there was one.

“Rather, what we saw in the pictures and videos of the event was the factional gubernatorial candidate of the PDP, Ladi Adebutu, begging and prostrating that some of our members, including our senatorial candidate for Ogun East, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, should dump APC and move to the factionalized PDP in the state! The open appeal to some APC members to cross over to the PDP, about seven months to general elections, showed that PDP is a mock-party that is not ready at all.

“We would not have issued this clarification if it had been published in some other less known media. Our advice is that the factional candidate should first go and win the battle of his life for the gubernatorial ticket, which is currently in various State and Federal High Courts before coming out to deceive himself.

“The PDP and its “10,000” crowd of decampees, are like a farmer who has one ridge of yam but claims to have 100, when he finishes harvesting the real one he has, he will still harvest the non-existing 99″. The statement reads.