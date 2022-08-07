FromLaide Raheem, Abeokuta

A group, Yewa Youth Pacesetters, has slammed the immediate past governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, over his statement that the 2019 governorship election was rigged in favour of the incumbent governor, Dapo Abiodun.

The group, in a statement signed by its president, Dapo Fashola, at the weekend, described the statement as not only untrue, but a deliberate ploy by the senator to mislead the general public and call out the incumbent governor.

Amosun at an award function by the Abeokuta Club, had alleged that his preferred candidate in the 2019, Abdul-Kabiru Akinlade who ran on the platform of All People’s Movement (APM) won the poll, but it was skewed in favour of the present governor.

The former governor who added that those responsible for the electoral fraud had apologized to him, further called on the people to remove Governor Abiodun.

But Fashola in the statement berated the governor for lying and deceiving the electorate, challenging him to reveal the identities of the people who apologized to him.

He said it is not only surprising but shocking that the former governor who is now in the Senate could still come out to cry wolf where none exists, after three years.

He wondered how a person whose commissioner was caught with over 30,000 thumbprinted ballot papers could turn around and declared that his candidate was robbed of his victory.

Fashola pointed out that YYP viewed the outburst of Senator Amosun as unsenatorial and unbefitting of a former governor.

While further knocking the senator for calling for the removal of a sitting governor, he urged the people of the state to be wary of the antics of the former governor and his co-travellers.

He, however, called on the senator to allow Governor Abiodun concentrate on his mission to develop the state evenly, saying the sectional and selective governance of the former governor is still fresh in the memory of the people.

According to Fashola, Ogun West felt the fang of bad governance and neglect under Amosun, stressing that his group would not sit idly and watch the former governor and his followers truncate good and developmental governance currently being enjoyed by the Yewa-Awori people.

While declaring the group’s support for Abiodun, YYP’s president urged the governor not to be swayed by those he described as “enemies of progress”, but be focused on his agenda of making Ogun the best governed in the country.

He submitted that YYP would continue to mobilize youths across Ogun West and sensitize the people at the grassroots on the need to reelect Governor Abiodun come 2023.