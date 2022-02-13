From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Youths in Ogun State at the weekend embarked on a symbolic walk to endorse state Governor Dapo Abiodun for another term in office come 2023.

The youths, who trooped out in large number under the umbrella of the Ogun State Coordinator of the APC Youth League, adorned yellow T-shirts and caps with placards of inscriptions of the governor’s achievements in the last three years.

They marched through the busy Iyana-Mortuary Road through Sapon to Panseke, distributing flyers with persuasive words towards canvassing supports for the governor’s continuity in office.

Addressing the youths, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Salisu Shuaib enjoined them to uphold the peaceful political atmosphere in the state and continue to support the present administration.

He said the peaceful ambience in Ogun is a reflection of the virtues of the governor who had refused to be vindictive despite the attacks on him and his supporters in the build-up to the 2019 gubernatorial election.

Shuaib urged voters to get their Permanent Voters Cards ready in order to vote for continuity of the good works of the governor in the state.

“Governor Abiodun has performed credibly well. He has touched virtually all sectors of the economy, be it in the area of youth development, roads, health, agriculture, security, education and others”, the Chief of Staff stated.

Speaking, the state Coordinator of APC Youth League, Olamide Lawal, said the decision to endorse the governor for another term, was as a result of his various developmental strides and massive progressive initiatives across the state.

Lawal, who is also the Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth and Sports, explained that the walk is an annual event, explaining that the 2022 edition is the third in commemorating the 2019 attack on President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abiodun at the presidential campaign rally held at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta

He pointed out that Governor Abiodun had proved himself worthy of a second term in office, going by his records of achievements in over two years.

“We are very satisfied with what the governor is doing, particularly the inclusion of youths in his administration. In the last decade, it has never happened in Ogun State whereby you have a high number of youths in government. Everyone is happy because of the brilliant projects that have been initiated and executed in the state.

“This event is also an avenue to advocate youths to be contented with what they have and avoid social crimes and money rituals, hence the inclusion of musical performances to instil positive orientation in them,” he added.

The state APC Youth Leader, Babatunde Aremu, urged the youths to be courageous enough to take the bull by the horn in ensuring that the governor is re-elected for second term.