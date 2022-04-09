From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Backing presidential ambition of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide has made case for him, identifying Amaechi as a true son of Igbo, notwithstanding his Rivers State of origin

To this end, Ohanaeze has cautioned against vilification of Igbo political leaders, as well as campaigns of calumny or casting aspersions on Igbo presidential hopefuls.

In a statement by the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said it will not condone Igbo attacking Igbo for the sole purpose of advancing the ambitions of another tribal extraction for presidency.

“For the records, Chibuike Amaechi is a registered member of ohanaeze Ndigbo in the Rivers state chapter since the year 2000, as well as a bonafide member of ime obi( the apex decision making organ in ohanaeze) based on his position as former Governor and current minister from Ikwerre, Igbo speaking area of Rivers State since 2015.

“This is our verdict, Chibuike Amaechi is a bonafide Igbo man, and there is no reason why anyone would incite crisis just for cheap political goals, the issue raised on abandoned property in Rivers state after Biafra war is a hoax and diversionary, as based on the facts before us, there is no record of any Ikwerre man or woman that benefited from the obnoxious policy and nobody should blackmail an Ikwerre with the abandoned property saga.

“We console Nigerians, President Buhari led Federal Government on the demise of the victims of the Abuja- Kaduna train.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Te politicized attacks on the train should be discouraged, as mischievous and disgruntled elements capitalize on the heinous activities of the enemies who attacked the train to discredit the efforts of the Federal Government through the Ministry of transport to ensure that there is an operational railway line across the country.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“We applaud the Minister of transport for his bravery and heroism exhibited in the line of duty to calm the nerves of families and friends who lost the lives of their beloved ones in that ill-fated Abuja – kaduna train.

‘Ndigbo are proud to announce that Chibuike Amaechi is one of the leading lights of the Igbo Nation, we are wishing him and other Igbo presidential hopefuls successful primaries.We expect that no Igbo should be a clog in the wheel of progress.

“Ohanaeze will not join issues with a nonregistered organization with faceless leadership which was sponsored by politicians for the first time to discredit the workaholic Minister of Transport, but because it’s mandatory for Igbo leadership to correct the wrong impression and dummies sold out to the public, anyone who wants to point accusing fingers to Amaechi should first of all blame the Northern leadership for allowing insecurity to escalate in the North.

“We are amazed that after governor Nasir El Eufai pointed out where the terrorists and bandits are stationed at Northwestern Nigeria, there is no concrete efforts to end the insurgents in the North, we are wondering what the National Security Adviser is doing and other northern security chiefs to save the situation.

“Chibuike Amaechi is only a minister of the federal republic not security personnel, but we know that if an Igbo man becomes President he will end the security challenges in the north by 2023. Chibuike Amaechi is exonerated from the responsibility of the security challenges in the North”.