By Chinelo Obogo

The Vice President of Ojoto Youths Association (OYA), Muoghalu Chidozie yesterday denied reports that he and other youths of the community have joined the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Speaking during a close door meeting with the Labour Party candidate for Idemili North/South Federal Constituency, Uche Okonkwo, the Vice president of OYA said: “I came because I believe in him. Candidates contesting for Idemili North/South have reached out to me and other Ojoto Youths. I thank God the meeting with Uche Okonkwo ended successfully. Dont mind the rumours flying around, forget about the pictures on social media, we have come to identify with our own,” he said.

Also speaking on the issue, Mr. Okafor Kingsley said the speculations are handwork of desperate politicians who want to take advantage of them.

The Ojoto Youths also noted that their visit to the Transition chairperson of Idemili South should not be termed as defection to APGA, insisting that anyone disseminating such information is only trying to mislead the people of Idemili North/South Federal Constituency.

The youths however, urged the general public to disregard such information, assuring Okonkwo that they strongly believe in his vision for umu Idemili.

While responding to the Ojoto Youths, Okonkwo thanked them for endorsing him, urging them to always be united so that the enemies of Ojoto won’t be taking advantage of them.