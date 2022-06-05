From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Chief Linus Abaa Okorie has won the Ebonyi South Senatorial District ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to emerge as the candidate of the party for the 2023 general elections.

Okorie who represented the Ohaozara/Onicha/ Ivo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives between 2011 and 2019, emerged as the candidate of the party at a primary election, which was held in Afikpo on Saturday.

He defeated the current senator representing the district in the National Assembly, Chief Micheal Ama Nnachi, to pick the party’s ticket.

The Returning Officer for the election, Mr Nwofe Philip,while announcing the results,said Okorie polled 132 votes to defeat Senator Ama Nnachi who scored 35 votes.

He noted that delegates from the five local government areas of the zone participated in the election.

He described the exercise as peaceful, free, fair and credible.

DailySun gathered that the primary election was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Security agencies.

In his acceptance speech, Chief Okorie thanked delegates, leaders, stakeholders and members of the party in the zone for their confidence in him, and promised to give the zone quality representation if elected in 2023.

