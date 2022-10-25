From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State Government led by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Tuesday urged voters in the state not to fall for what it called cheap lies by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege in his quest to govern the state through the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP)-led state government vowed that the people of the state would not be hoodwinked into voting for the APC governorship candidate, Omo-Agege, who would come and mortgage the future of the unborn generation through borrowing.

This is coming barely 24 hours when Omo-Agege accused the Okowa-led administration of embarking “on a reckless borrowing spree” insisting that Okowa had little or nothing to show for the huge allocation, internally generated revenue and borrowed funds in the past seven years.

Omo-Agege further accused Okowa of propping up the current Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori as his preferred successor to shield him from accountability.

But addressing journalists in Asaba, the state Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, said the APC candidate was full of deceit, noting that he cannot seek to occupy the state’s number one seat on the altar of lies.

Aniagwu said it was the legitimate right of Omo-Agege to aspire to govern Delta State, adding however that he should “stay on the path of facts,” rather than spew out falsehood to deceive the people which he seeks to lead.

According to him, the APC-led Federal Government “of which Omo-Agege is the number two man in the Senate,” has been engaged in borrowing with no meaningful development, adding that Nigerians were now regretting falling for the APC lies in 2015.

“As we speak now, the federal government has incurred debts as a result of borrowing such that the future of unborn Nigerians has been mortgaged.

“So we will not allow Omo-Agege to come to Delta and borrow to mortgage the future of our children like the FG has done.

“In 2015, APC came with the promise of change but today, you and I know that none of those promises was fulfilled.

“Now, Omo-Agege want to stick with the same old tricks of campaigns laced with lies and wants to take the intelligence of Deltans for granted.

“That will not happen, Omo-Agege cannot ride to Government House, Asaba on the basis of lies, lines of lies,” he said.

Aniagwu insisted that the funds that accrued to the state in the past seven years have been judiciously utilised to add value to the lives of residents, adding even in Omo-Agege’s Orogun town, there are visible projects that are benefiting the people.

He challenged Omo-Agege to mention one single road he attracted to Delta since he entered the Red Chamber in 2015.