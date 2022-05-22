From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporter identified as Michael Isaiah has been confirmed dead as violence on Sunday rocked the conduct of the House of Assembly primaries of the party in Ogbia constituency 1, Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

Also in Nembe constituency I there was heightened tension over allegations over change of the original list of the delegates.

According to investigations the incident in Ogbia occurred at the headquarters of the constituency in Ogbia town during an argument over the authenticity of the delegate list.

It was in the middle of the argument that gunmen invaded the council secretariat venue of the primaries and shot dead a PDP supporter.

The shooting caused pandemonium as delegates, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), party members and journalists scampered for safety.

A combined team of soldiers, mobile Policemen and operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been deployed to the area to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

The violence in Ogbia has sparked outrage as PDP stakeholders have condemned the killing during the primaries calling on security agencies to unmask the killers.

A leading aspirant for the Ogbia Federal Constituency ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daniel Iworiso-Markson in his reaction condemned the murder of Isaiah during the primary election of the party in Ogbia.

Iworiso-Markson in a statement released in Yenagoa, said the killing of Isaiah was barbaric and sad, stating that nobody’s life is worth taken for any political office.

He called on security agents to go after the killers and their desperate sponsors, insisting that those responsible must not go unpunished.

The former Commissioner for Information while expressing deep sadness over the incident commiserated with the family of the deceased and assured them that justice will be served in the matter.

“Violence is not our culture. Personally I do not subscribe to violence. That is why all through my consultations and reach out with stakeholders and delegates I made it clear that I will not do anything to undermine the peace and unity in Ogbia.

“It is indeed very sad and I call on security agents to do everything possible to arrest and prosecute those behind it. I also sympathize with the bereaved families over this unavoidable loss,” he said.

In Nembe constituency 1, disagreement over the delegate list caused tension forcing the electoral officials to return the electoral materials back to the party secretariat.