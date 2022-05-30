By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

A media group for the 2023 aspiration of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has boasted that the former Vice President of the country is the only one who can send the All-Progressives Congress (APC) packing and positioning Nigeria on the path to prosperity.

The Chairman, Atiku Abubakar TownHall Meetings (AATHM), Dare Akinniyi, made the declaration, immediately after Atiku emerged as the flagbearer of PDP in Abuja.

Boasting about the former vice president’s capability, capacity and ability to lead the country, Akinniyi commended delegates at the just concluded PDP’s special convention where Atiku emerged as the party’s flag bearer

He said: “The emergence of Atiku as the PDP’s flagbearer is the right step in the right direction and I am glad that the delegates got it right. He is the only candidate that is capable of sending APC packing and liberating our country.

“Atiku is a unifier and what Nigeria needs at this time. Never in the history of our country have we been this polarized and disunited with our unity seriously threatened. So, we actually need a man who has the capacity, and empathy to unite Nigeria and Atiku is that man” he enthused.

Speaking further, Akinniyi who is also the Chief Strategist of AtikuKawai Media Group, a media and perception group for the engagement and strategising for the candidacy of Atiku Abubakar stated that among many things, Nigeria needs a blend of steady and experienced hands with the talents, initiative, flexibility, and drive of Nigeria’s talented, vibrant young men and women.

“Atiku is aware of the daunting challenges facing Nigeria. The willpower and empathy required to fix Nigeria will need a leader who knows both the historical and contemporary issues of our generations.

Nigeria and indeed Nigerians will be safe in Atiku’s hands and he can halt the slide and redirect our collective resources to build a prosperous country,” he added.

