From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

A pro-democracy and accountability group, South East Nigeria Governorship Movement (SENGM), has enjoined voters in the five states of the South East to study the profiles and antecedents of candidates contesting for the office of the Governor in the zone before casting their votes during elections in 2023.

The National President of the group, Dr Japheth Anyanwu, gave the advice while inaugurating the Ebonyi State chapter of the movement recently in Abakaliki.

He said the group was determined to ensure that only credible, tested and trusted leaders will be voted as governors in the five states of the South East in 2023.

According to him, the much-wanted economic and infrastructural development, security, peace and unity in the zone will continue to elude the people until the right leadership is enthroned in the zone.

“Our target is to start with the governorship. It is our belief that except the right people are elected as governors for the states in the South East, we will not get the right development, peace and unity will have been clamouring for in the zone.

“So this movement will embark on rigorous and vigorous sensitization of voters on the need to vote the right people to govern our states from 2023,” he said.

Chairman of SENGM in Ebonyi state, Chief Paul Agu, in his acceptance speech on behalf of other exco members of the movement, assured the national leadership of the movement and the people of Ebonyi state that they will do everything within their power to ensure proper sensitization of Ebonyi voters before the general elections next year.

“Every son and daughter of the South East wants the zone to produce good leaders that will champion the economic revolution long anticipated in the zone. This movement is a vehicle to drive that vision into reality. And will are more than prepared to make it a reality in Ebonyi state from 2023,” he said.

