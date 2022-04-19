From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Supporters of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu for 2023 presidential race under the auspices of The Disciples Of Jagaban (DOJ) have said that it is only those Nigerians who are benefiting from the nation’s tribulations that will go against the Tinubu 2023 presidential project.

They however expressed the optimism that Nigerians will vote Tinubu in 2023 not only because of his party, but because of his experience and intellectual capacity.

In a statement by the National Coordinator of DOJ, Comrade Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje added that even when some Nigerians are agitating that the two major political parties have failed Nigerians, it is time to go for individual capacity, and not to rely on any political party.

“The Disciples Of Jagaban (DOJ) are calling on all the deserving and credible 2023 Presidential contestants to rally round one of their own in the person of Tinubu, and keep party sentiments aside in order to truly show their sympathy for the ordinary Nigerian.

“This ideal choice will ultimately come out from one particular political party as the individual capacity that we are talking about must be presented under one party or another.

“It is only those who are benefiting from Nigeria’s tribulation that will go against the Tinubu 2023 Presidential project.

“If the All Progressives Congress (APC) could not adequately address the gargantuan crises created by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for sixteen years, then there is no sense in going back to the initiator of the crises.

“Let us go for individuals with demonstrated capacity. In our peculiar circumstances, the individual’s capacity can only be demonstrated on the platform of one political party or another.

“We are enduring the frustrating challenges; but, DOJ as the oldest group has no concerns for selfish interests, but to keep struggling until this nation is rescued from this political bondage.

“DOJ insists that as long as the majority of those who are suffering from the present calamities of this nation are the masses, then it is time for Nigerian masses to speak in one voice by putting their destinies in the hands of the one man (Tinubu) that would reliably pursue their liberation.

“Some of us in the North know the import of love, unity and harmony impacted by Tinubu to this nation with his sacrifice that politically relinked the North and the South together.

“Tinubu loves the unity of this nation, and he has displayed it more than many other Nigerians.

“He is a focused and cool-headed politician, a reserved leader that does not talk without appropriate discretion; he understands the length and breadth of Nigerian politics, he knows what the common Nigerian needs and what the elites want, and he knows how to serve every individual Nigerian irrespective of our varied ethnic and religious diversities.

“He deserves to be the President of a nation like Nigeria, he merits it, and he has the courage; he has the heart and he has the capacity to lead the entire black race effectively and efficiently.

“With Tinubu, it is time for the black to rule the world, as Nigeria remains the giant of Africa. It is time for Nigerians to completely rescue other African nations out of the powerful bondage of the international network of neocolonialists.

“Those who see Tinubu as their slave that they can decide against his destiny should forget it, and those who see him as a leader from another region should know that Asiwaju is Nigeria’s project.

“He is a man who does not work for tribalism, sectionalism or factionalism; in fact, he does not discriminate based on religion or any other primordial sentiments. He always looks for the best to work with, irrespective of where he or she comes from, recognising different gifts and skill sets in all individuals. As Almighty God is sublime, He will never support any dirty gang-up against such a man.

“We should practise politics with common sense, and not with dirty and primitive discrimination.

“If Tinubu could turn Lagos State to the fifth largest economy in the whole of Africa and one of the safest in Nigeria, not by political promises, that means you can be sure that he is going to be the best President Nigeria needs if the chance is given to him”. The statement said.