From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

A Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe state, Malam Kabiru Usman (Kukan-Daka) has alleged that those campaigning against the state governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya are only planning to distort his developmental effort.

According to Kukan-Daka, Governor Yahaya has in the last three years transform Gombe into a city that is up-to-date in every aspect. He said, “the development has gone beyond our imagination.

Dukan-Daka who is a federal commissioner representing Gombe state in the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) stated this while speaking shortly after a special Ramadan Iftar hosted by the governor in honour of his friends and associates.

He said, “Anybody concerned about Gombe and not his pockets will surely support our governor, anybody not supporting the governor is against Gombe state and we will surely show them the way just like the way we did during the 2019 election”.

He explained that they were aware that some of those aspiring and campaigning for offices in the state had proven their worth elsewhere before joining the Gombe politics. He said, “We know that they have destroyed some other places and return to destroy Gombe.

“I am sure we wouldn’t want to see Gombe moving backwards, as it stands now if we allow those people to take the mantle of Gombe the state will surely find itself backwards, I am speaking based on knowledge and in front of you people that know what the country is going through,” the Federal Commissioner stated.

While urging residents and other politicians in the state to support and include Governor Yahaya in prayers, Dukan-Daka said, “we have to stand strong in our support for APC so that we will all benefit, because no politician or party can say that the development work by our governor is not a job well done”.

“I am saying this because Gombe is our state and the Governor is our friend, so we owe it a duty to support him. All the Governor is doing is for the development of Gombe which is our only state. Even if you don’t like a leader once he is doing the right it is expected that every right-thinking mind to like and support such a leader,” he said.