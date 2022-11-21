From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has urged members of the Campaign Council and all stakeholders in the party to work for victory by embarking strictly on issues-based campaigns.

The governor, who is also the chairman of the Council, stated this on Monday when he addressed a meeting of the state PDP campaign Council members, candidates, State Working campaign committees, local government party chairmen, council chairmen and local government coordinators in Government House, Makurdi.

He urged them to go about their job devoid of politics of bitterness and avoid campaigns of calumny.

Governor Ortom who noted that the PDP parades the best of candidates in the forthcoming elections said he was confident that the party will win next year’s polls in the state.

Ortom condemned the destruction of party billboards, posters and other campaign materials by the opposition particularly the defacing of the major Wurukum roundabout leading into the state which has been leased to MultiChoice company saying such acts were undemocratic.

He warned that anyone caught in such acts will be handed over to the police for prosecution.

He also announced the provision of 46 vehicles to State Campaign Council members as well as local government campaign committees saying the vehicles were meant to ease their movement from one spot to another.