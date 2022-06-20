From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Orubebe, has perfected plans to join the All Progressive Congress (APC) after he formally resigned from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday.

Orubebe, it was learnt, has been working behind the scenes to strengthen reconciliatory efforts within the Delta State chapter of the APC.

An impeccable source told Daily Sun in Asaba on Monday that Orubebe would officially join APC today (Tuesday).

Orubebe, who hails from Burutu in Delta State, had resigned on the ground that the PDP failed to zone the 2023 presidency to the south.

In his letter of resignation dated June 20, 2022, and addressed to the PDP National Chairman Senator Iyiorcha Ayu, Orubebe observed that recent events within the party revealed that PDP was not ready to regain power in the 2023 elections.

It reads in parts: “I am highly honoured and privileged to have been part of a political party that successfully transformed a pariah nation to one that commanded respect in the comity of nations.

“When we lost the presidential election in 2015 in bewildering circumstances, to say the least, it was my belief that the party would use the opposition period to re-strategize with the aim of taking back power at the earliest opportunity.

“However, the present situation in the party does not inspire confidence that the party is ready to regain power in 2023.

“Against the mood of the nation and in complete disregard to the provisions of the party’s constitution, the party, threw the zoning of the presidency open, which created a situation that led to the emergence of a northerner as the party’s presidential flag bearer, thus making the two topmost positions in the party, after your emergence as the National Chairman, to be occupied by northerners, contrary to section 7.3(c) of the party’s constitution.”

Orubebe, however, commended the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, for his performance during the presidential primaries of the PDP where he came second.

“I salute and commend the Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Nyesom Wike, for his efforts and gallantry at the primaries. Posterity will be kind to him when the history of the party is written. There are lots to be said, but out of respect for the party, I leave some stories untold at this time.

“My belief in the sanctity of Nigeria is unshaken and I will continually work for her progress and development, even if it is through another route,” he added.

