From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Core loyalists of former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ex-governor of Edo State Adams Oshiomhole, in Edo North, are said to be regrouping to truncate the third term ambition of Senator Francis Alimikhena, who represents Edo North Senatorial district in the Senate.

The move is said to have raised tension in the area with loyalists vowing to sustain the pressure on the former governor to declare his interest and contest for the Edo North ticket.

The group which met the Platform of the “South-South Movement” Edo North chapter, told reporters that the incumbent National Assembly member has not met the aspiration of the people to deserve another shot at the senate.

Led the former Executive Director, Ministry of Lands and Survey and Deputy Director of the group, Alhaji Mustapha Buddy, Mr Vitalis Eshokene, Hon Ojisua Akojima David and Hon Felix Ughiovhe, said most of the projects executed by Alimikhena are merely ‘ceremonial’ in nature and non-functional.

Eshokene, who spoke on behalf of the South-South Movement, Edo North Chapter, said ‘in my Etsako East Ward 9 and 10, the boreholes are ‘ceremonial’ because they cease to function after the inauguration. He has boasted that the few individuals he has empowered will take him to the senate for the third term.

‘We don’t have a problem with him giving Greek gifts to a few individuals in the name of empowerment. What we are saying is that he has failed to meet the collective interest of our people.

‘He (Alimikhena) was a principal member of the Senate in his first term and there was no significant project he attracted to the area with this position. Look at what Prof. Julius Ihonvbvere is doing in Owan Federal Constituency with laudable people’s orientated projects.

‘We are saying this because we hear he is telling people that he will be a principal member if he should be given another opportunity. For us, he has had his chances and failed to use them for the betterment of the district.

‘To change this narrative is why we are routing and already mobilising for Oshiomhole to come to replicate what he did as the governor in the area.

‘People may want to say it is not the same thing being a governor and a senator, but past experiences have shown that Oshiomhole sees the people as the centre point of his policies.

‘We are not just talking, we are already working the talk by mobilising funds both for the campaign and buying of the form for the former governor who has done a lot for not just people of Edo North senatorial district, but the entire state.

‘We no longer want a sleeping senator, we want a working senator,’ Eshokene declared.