From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A group, ‘Team Alimikhena’, has warned that the aspiration of the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Adams Oshiomhole, for senate in 2023 general elections, would polarise the party in Edo North senatorial district.

The group in a press statement signed by its convener, Mr Sunny Ifijen and Secretary, Mr Omeiza Ogumah, feared that a repeat of what happened in the 2020 governorship election where party members worked at cross purpose may occur in Edo North in 2023.

The statement said while people of the senatorial district accepts Oshiomhole’s leadership they reject his aspiration for the senatorial seat because they want the incubent, Senator Francis Alimikhena, back in the senate as a form of compensation for his wonderful work in addition to keeping the party together in the district.

The group called on the former Edo State governor to take the back stage and continue with his Kingmakers role and decline contesting for the Senate seat.

‘Oshiomhole should not allow himself to be dragged into Edo North Senatorial race and be disgraced at the end of the day.

‘To yield to the desire of some self interest seeking individuals may cost him the respect his supporters accord him.

‘Just like they convinced him against the wish of the masses to field the incubent governor of the State, Godwin Obaseki in the 2016 who later turned out to be albatross to the party leadership and its supporters, they have started in their selfish ways.

‘They have opened their fangs again to destroy the peace that has existed in the party in Edo North by trying to convince Oshiomhole to dethrone a performing Senator in the person of Francis Alimikhena.

‘They are not just bent on convincing the former governor to run, but they are trying in an unusual way to sow seed of discord in the harmonious relationship the two have shared over over the years.

‘To me, this unnecessary bickering and distrust that has reared its head because of this selfish persons can be put to rest if Oshiomhole decline to yield to their selfish demand.

‘Indeed, Oshiomhole’s leadership role in the party, especially in Edo North, has been largely responsible why the party remains strong in the district and must not throw this away without stopping to reason what the effect of this demand would cost the party,’ the statement added.