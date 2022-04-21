From Sylvanus Viashima

The campaign organization of Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday met with critical stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba as they continue to scout for support for his presidential ambition ahead of the party’s primary elections.

Leader of the delegation and former Speaker of Adamawa state House of Assembly Alhaji Sadiq Dasin said that Osinbajo’s track record have put ahead of every other aspirant for the office of Nigeria’s President in the forthcoming general elections.

He urged the delegates and other stakeholders to forget about any distractions and vote the vice president so that the party’s victory at the election would be guaranteed.

” You are aware that the Vice President is currently one of the closest person to the president and he understands the challenges and opportunities in the country more than any other person.

“This and the fact that he has demonstrated uncommon leadership qualities, nationalism, statesmanship and has acquired massive experience, he is simply the most suitable person to lead our great party to victory.

“We are delighted with the result of our interaction with the delegates from Taraba and we hope that they will do the right thing and make the right choice when the time comes” he said.

Speaking in a similar vain, Alhaji Ali Sani, a Senatorial Aspirant from Taraba and a prominent member of the delegation, emphasized that Vice President Osinbajo was the right man for the job having learned the ropes of running the affairs of the country for the past seven years.

Sani observed that as a loyal vice president, Prof Osinbajo has acquired all the qualities that the country required in a leader that could deliver the dividends of democracy to all parts of Nigeria.

The state coordinator of the group Sen Bashir Marafa, a former deputy speaker of Taraba Assembly said that the state stands to gain a lot with Osinbajo becoming the president as that would guarantee the completion of ongoing federal government projects in the state.

Marafa who is also aspiring for the Senatorial seat of Taraba Central, urged the delegates not to be distracted but vote unanimously for Prof. Osinbajo.