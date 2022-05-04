From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Vice President and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant Prof Yemi Osinbajo said on Wednesday that a better Nigeria is in sight with the collective efforts of Nigerians.

Osinbajo disclosed this in an interview with journalists shortly after he held a closed-door meeting with delegates of the party in the state ahead of the party primaries.

The aspirant, who was visibly overwhelmed with joy over the warm reception accorded him and his team in the state noted that he was offering himself for a better future for the country.

“As you can see the cheerful faces as they welcome me, I am sure it will continue in unity as we go on to try to find solutions to the country’s challenges,” he said.

Mr Aaron Artimas, the party’s Publicity Secretary in the state, told journalists after the meeting that the Vice President was in the state to seek the support of the delegates to emerge as the party’s presidential flag bearer.

Artimas said Osinbajo was qualified to change the country’s situation for the better, going by his profile and doggedness for governance.

“The VP’s visit today is to seek our party’s delegates’ support to emerge the presidential flag bearer for the 2023 election.

“His profile and doggedness for governance have convinced us that he is qualified and can transform Nigeria,” he said.

Our correspondent reports that the Vice President was received at the Danbaba Suntai Airport Jalingo by the state governor Darius Ishaku and the Speaker of the State House of Assembly Professor Joseph Albasu Kunini among other state functionaries and party members.